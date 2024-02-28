The WHO's Plans To Control You - Amber Haskew - Freedom Alive® Ep109

The Biden administration is setting the stage to hand ultimate control of America’s health care system and U.S. national sovereignty over to the World Health Organization. That is, unless Americans push back and Congress passes legislation declaring that America will not be subject to these world domination plans. Amber Haskew, Director of Public Policy for Liberty Counsel and Liberty Counsel Action, joins this episode of Freedom Alive® to help unpack this tyrannical attempt against Americans.

