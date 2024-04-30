Have you ever seen something that looks like it's in this physical plane, yet you know it's not?

Both day and night, the physical eye can see something that is not truly here in the physical sense.

There are different concepts to ponder with each visual experience, depending on the nature of it.

Have you tried contemplating your visual experiences from the angle of them being a manifestation from within?

To view these videos in a methodical order, read the transcripts or search what you dreamt about https://shannacurry.com/dreams/

Email: [email protected]

Thank you to all those who contribute at https://shannacurry.com/ your donations are appreciated.

In Lak’ech