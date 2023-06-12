How did we get into this mess in the first place? 🤔🤣😂🤣😂🤣

End of the day after serious reading my mind needs some laughter 😋😂🤣😂

Twin boats; titanic (also insurance scam) but central bank real reason. Watch my video:

https://www.brighteon.com/6d9fed2c-6adc-4e79-89c4-040888dc6820

Twin planes; MH17 & MH370 nanotech patent holders: watch these two:

https://www.brighteon.com/1942e6fb-58dc-45d7-b2bf-a8de5ca5eebd

https://www.brighteon.com/61c9f265-caaa-47c7-a987-97e1a4568693





