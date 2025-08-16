Fresh Harvests, Beating the Critters & Pesto Perfection!

On my way home from work last Sunday morning I stopped to by some fruit and veggies from a mobile green grocer in my little town; I’ll show you what I got. I think I won this week’s competition with the garden critters and harvested some nice-looking tomatoes and peppers. The succession planting of cucumbers and melons are coming along well, and there are some blossoms already. And I made another batch of basil pesto, which should last me until the end of the year. We had a lot of welcome rain earlier in the week, and that has helped the growth in the garden. Subscribe for a front-row seat to see my garden’s growth!





"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll