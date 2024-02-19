No matter how many times he tried the dog still couldn't stand up He cried in a puddle of cold water

Pitiful Animal





Feb 18, 2024





My heart broke while watching this video on a social networking site.

A dog abandoned in the cold and wet weather

He couldn't get up, he looked like he was crying a lot and was in pain.

He tried to get up and run but failed

We suspected this was another collision.

At around 5:00 P.M. we were there and took the dog to the vet

Fortunately, the X-ray showed no broken bones.

But there was a bullet in the middle of the spine, which was a big concern.

Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!





Subscribe to Channel: / @pitifulanimal8763

If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]

Thank you for watching!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_R9Q4Z6Zxhk