How They F*ck You -- with Inflation

How the elites and government steal from you by printing tons of money, while you work and save like a good little squirrel, putting dollars away for a rainy day, they fund their pet projects by monetizing the debt they took out for their pet projects. Inflation is silent theft of your savings, and change the game theory around time preference and saving.Then they blame the rise in prices on the grocers in Canada for making "record profits"

