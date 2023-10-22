EPOCH TV | Jack Smith Gets Very Bad News

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EPOCH TIMES | Facts Matter With Roman Balmakov
Jack Smith Gets Very Bad News: The federal judge in Trump’s classified documents case issued a major rejection to 𝗝𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝗦𝗺𝗶𝘁𝗵, the prosecutor pushing the case forward.
Meanwhile, the number of documents for Trump’s legal team to review has ballooned to over a million. This episode unpacks the rejection's significance and the latest details. 👇
FULL episode:
https://ept.ms/RejectRequestFM
Episode Resources:
🔵 Court Order:
https://ept.ms/45EwlkW
🔵 Full Analysis:
https://ept.ms/46GZmxI