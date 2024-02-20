Servants of Christ





Feb 19, 2024





Message from our Lord Jesus Christ to Luz de Maria on October 28th, 2023





Please note that the characters and the pictures in the thumbnail are symbolical and do not necessarily reflect on past/current/future events. God's will be done.





Prayer intentions

We will offer your prayer intentions in our prayer sessions.

Kindly use this link to submit your prayer intentions 🙏🏻

https://dailyprayerrequests.wixsite.com/website





Prayer sessions

To join our prayer sessions and prayer community, click this link to join our Telegram group👇🏻

https://t.me/joinchat/_0SSh1Xp3pVhZGFl





#JesusChrist #Prophecy #Apparition #WillofGod #Prayer #World





Jesus: Pray! The Death of a World Figure will Heighten this time of War! Countries will interfere





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5epRLv4pSjI