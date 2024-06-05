2 Guys Drinking Coffee Episode 162 with special guest Marly Hornik

Marly Hornik is the Executive Director of the New York Citizens Audit, an organization dedicated to restoring and maintaining American sovereignty through honest, provable elections. She is a champion of individual liberty and has a strong leadership role in the organization.

We've heard from Citizen's Audit member Randy Barber in the past, but Marly is at the top of the effort in New York State. We want to get Marly's perspective on the status of the group's efforts and their work to insure fair and honest elections in the future.

It's been almost 4 years since the coup that stole the 2020 election and installed a puppet government in Washington, DC. We also went through a 2022 mid-term election that at best was very suspect. Now that the mechanisms for fraudulent elections are in place and tested, how do we stop this behemoth from destroying our country?