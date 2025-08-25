BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ukraine lost 44 fighters in Konstantinovka in just 10 minutes due to Russian bombing
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10084 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
139 views • 3 weeks ago

Reports indicate that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are lost 44 of their fighters in Konstantinovka in just 10 minutes due to Russian bombing on Saturday. On August 23, Konstantinovka was subjected to an airstrike accompanied by heavy artillery fire, Russian channels reported. Thus, 40 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated by a FAB-1500 bomb with an integrated glide and correction module, which blew up the temporary deployment area of the 5th Separate Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the settlement. One and a half tons of explosives from the FAB alerted the Ukrainian troops holed up in Konstantinovka that it is time to leave, as the FAB's arrival was repeatedly heading towards Konstantinovka, like the previous few days!

Footage shows the situation inside the settlement continuing to be depressing, with buildings and structures where Ukrainian troops usually took shelter being destroyed. This forced Ukrainian units to withdraw most of their troops, resulting in the settlement's surrender; the only remaining Ukrainian defense corridor north of Konstantinovka is now under threat. "The Russian Armed Forces grouping entered the outskirts of Konstantinovka," Head of the DPR, Denis Pushilin, reported on August 25. The methodical Russian advance in this direction is the next step toward encircling half of the Konstantinovka area, which will transform from a large defensive zone into a "fire pocket" for Ukrainian formations. This step-by-step approach of the Russian offensive is steadily reducing Kiev's troops, draining reserves without any strategic effect.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Christ is KING!

Keywords
lossesafukonstantinovka
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy