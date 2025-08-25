Reports indicate that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are lost 44 of their fighters in Konstantinovka in just 10 minutes due to Russian bombing on Saturday. On August 23, Konstantinovka was subjected to an airstrike accompanied by heavy artillery fire, Russian channels reported. Thus, 40 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated by a FAB-1500 bomb with an integrated glide and correction module, which blew up the temporary deployment area of the 5th Separate Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the settlement. One and a half tons of explosives from the FAB alerted the Ukrainian troops holed up in Konstantinovka that it is time to leave, as the FAB's arrival was repeatedly heading towards Konstantinovka, like the previous few days!

Footage shows the situation inside the settlement continuing to be depressing, with buildings and structures where Ukrainian troops usually took shelter being destroyed. This forced Ukrainian units to withdraw most of their troops, resulting in the settlement's surrender; the only remaining Ukrainian defense corridor north of Konstantinovka is now under threat. "The Russian Armed Forces grouping entered the outskirts of Konstantinovka," Head of the DPR, Denis Pushilin, reported on August 25. The methodical Russian advance in this direction is the next step toward encircling half of the Konstantinovka area, which will transform from a large defensive zone into a "fire pocket" for Ukrainian formations. This step-by-step approach of the Russian offensive is steadily reducing Kiev's troops, draining reserves without any strategic effect.

