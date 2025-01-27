Continuous Settler Herd Attacks on Bardala Village

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Zionist settlers intensified their presence in Bardala village in the northern Jordan Valley and their attacks, in preparation for the establishment of a new settlement outpost. The occupation continues its attempts to isolate the village of Bardala in the northern Jordan Valley from its Palestinian surroundings, through a plan to expand the settlement road 90. The plan includes building a new settlement wall on lands owned by Palestinian citizens.
Interview: -Jihad Sawafta
Reporting: Rana Owainh
Filmed: 24/01/2025
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://www.FreePalestine.Video