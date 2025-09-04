THOU ART THE LORD EVEN THOU ONLY ~ PASTOR CHARLES LAWSON-SEPT 4 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The King of Assyria Sent Rabshakeh to Jerusalem With a Great Army but He Was Going Against King Hezekiah Who Loved the Lord. Hezekiah Turned Israel Away From Worshiping Idols and Back to the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob. Worshiping a Dead Object Subjects Yourself to the Spirit World. Hezekiah Ran to the House of the Lord When Faced Against the Syrian Army, and the Lord Wiped Them Out Before Morning. Preacher Provides Pictures of Historical Evidence That Validates the Biblical Account.