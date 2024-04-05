Takeoff from Salt Lake City Airport (SLC)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Our video shows the hundreds of cars in the parking lots and the built-up areas around the airport. As the pilot swings the aircraft around to the Northwest headed for Spokane International (GEG) the estuary of the Great Salt Lake comes into view. The higher we go, the more stark the estuary becomes. Eventually, March snows covering the Wasatch Range, shows on the horizon above the Great Salt Lake!
Please enjoy the show!