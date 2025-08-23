Minor heart injury from the Covid shot can cause cardiac arrest months to years after the shot

Subclinical myocarditis, or minor heart injury, from the Covid shot can cause cardiac arrest month to years after the shot, says cardiologist Peter McCullough, MD.

[ Subclinical means 'without signs and symptoms that are detectable by physical examination or laboratory test". ]

[ In other words, subclinical myocarditis means heart inflammation that neither patients nor their doctors are aware of. ]

"Just to summarize your your testimony today in front of the Senate, what was your main message?"

"... vaccine myocarditis — we're talking about COVID vaccine myocarditis, which occurs with Pfizer, Moderna, Jansen, and Novavax — what America learned is that it's directly fatal."

"In some cases, patients are even in the hospital, they come in the hospital and we can't save them in the hospital."

"I have never seen any drug or biological product that's that dangerous that can kill a previously healthy normal person in the hospital despite all of our resuscitative efforts."

"I'm greatly concerned, and the data I presented that there is subclinical myocarditis, that is there's minor heart injury."

"And that sets up people for the risk of sudden cardiac arrest months to years after the shots."

Peter McCullough, MD | May 21, 2025

After the U.S. Senate’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations held a crucial hearing titled "The Corruption of Science and Federal Health Agencies: How Health Officials Downplayed and Hid Myocarditis and Other Adverse Events Associated with the COVID-19 Vaccines."

