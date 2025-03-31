BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 381 - "V" For ...?
Darkness Is Falling
Darkness Is Falling
63 views • 5 months ago

In this video I’m going to attempt a breakdown of the story titled, “V For Vendetta.” Some of you may be aware of this story first as a comic book and then as a movie. There are a few different levels of meaning packed into this Satanic Sci Fi Thriller PROPHECY, which I’m going to attempt to expose. You may have already thought about some of these things yourself. I hope to show in this message that there is much more packed into a letter … the letter “V” than you could imagine.

V For Vendetta the film was released in December 2005 and came hot on the heels of Constantine released in February of 2005, EXACTLY 9 months later and both written largely by the same author Alan Moore. This TIMING is NOT a coincidence.

Now I did a breakdown of the first Satanic PROPHECY in Video No.351 titled, “Constantine” posted 7 months ago. Please watch that video IF you haven’t already as it also contains a slide show like this one. These 2 videos are like Satanic Bookends, which in many ways CROSS REFERENCE each other and reveal much about the enemy and his strategies. Constantine deals very much with the SPIRITUAL order of things and “V” deals very much with the NATURAL order of things, BOTH in an INVERTED manner.


Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com


How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html


Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html


The Holy Spirit

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html


The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html


The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html


The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Fourteen Pages - 394 Videos

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html


Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://www.facebook.com/william.boot.7


Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5


Rumble 2 - Backup Channel - Darkness Is Falling


BitChute - Darkness Is Falling


Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth


You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channel


pilled.net - Darkness Is Falling


Brighteon - Darkness Is Falling


https://archive.org/details/v-for-vendetta-by-alan-moore-david-lloyd

Keywords
sciencedeceptionromanjesus christeducationhistoryjesuitvaticanpopesecret societieshumanismroman catholicismbible truthastro-theologyreligion and spiritualityfalse cults
