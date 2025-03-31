The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 381 - "V" For ...?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video I’m going to attempt a breakdown of the story titled, “V For Vendetta.” Some of you may be aware of this story first as a comic book and then as a movie. There are a few different levels of meaning packed into this Satanic Sci Fi Thriller PROPHECY, which I’m going to attempt to expose. You may have already thought about some of these things yourself. I hope to show in this message that there is much more packed into a letter … the letter “V” than you could imagine.
V For Vendetta the film was released in December 2005 and came hot on the heels of Constantine released in February of 2005, EXACTLY 9 months later and both written largely by the same author Alan Moore. This TIMING is NOT a coincidence.
Now I did a breakdown of the first Satanic PROPHECY in Video No.351 titled, “Constantine” posted 7 months ago. Please watch that video IF you haven’t already as it also contains a slide show like this one. These 2 videos are like Satanic Bookends, which in many ways CROSS REFERENCE each other and reveal much about the enemy and his strategies. Constantine deals very much with the SPIRITUAL order of things and “V” deals very much with the NATURAL order of things, BOTH in an INVERTED manner.
