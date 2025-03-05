BrightLearn - The Fight Against Monsanto's Roundup by Mitchel Cohen

In the 1970s, Monsanto introduced Roundup, a herbicide marketed as a safe and revolutionary tool for farmers, but decades later, its legacy has been marred by allegations of corporate misconduct, regulatory collusion and environmental harm. Internal documents revealed Monsanto engaged in ghostwriting research, suppressing unfavorable studies and manipulating data to downplay risks associated with glyphosate, Roundup’s key ingredient. Critics, including scientists and activists, warn of broader environmental and health impacts linking glyphosate to rising autism rates and ecological damage. The fight against Roundup reflects a larger struggle over corporate control of agriculture, regulatory failures and the urgent need for sustainable agricultural practices.





