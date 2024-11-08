© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Are You a House Negro Or a Field Negro? A Faith Perspective on Freedom with Kevin McGary"
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
7 views • 7 months ago
Join Kevin McGary and Peter Demos, as they explore the intersection of faith and culture in a world that often challenges our beliefs. Join us as we delve into the profound insights of historical and contemporary figures, like Malcolm X and other modern thought leaders, to examine the roles we play in society—whether as free thinkers or conformists.Show more
Are we living as 'house Negroes,' comfortable in our roles but complicit in a system that undermines our faith? Or are we embracing the spirit of 'field Negroes,' driven by a relentless quest for freedom and truth in Christ?
This episode is designed to inspire you to break free from the constraints of cultural expectations and live out your faith authentically. Tune in to challenge your perspectives and ignite your passion for a countercultural faith that stands boldly for truth.
Follow us on:
Twitter/X: https://x.com/peter_demos
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PeterDemosOfficial
Website: https://www.peterdemos.org/
Show less
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.