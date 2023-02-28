Commentary from the Chinese Foreign Ministry about the US

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
You will not see this video on mainstream media. Ian Miles Cheong of the Chinese Foreign Ministry: The United States has sought to overthrow more than 50 foreign governments since World War Two. The US has not been at war for only 16 years through its 240+ years of history. It is the #1 war monger in the world, responsible for about 80% of all post WWII armed conflicts, and so on.