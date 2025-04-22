Vril, StarKids, GATE & the ongoing human hard drive world

Follow Psinergy Here For Livestream & Biofield Practice Content: https://ko-fi.com/psinergy

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z0Ggmi_6JFU





4/29/2022 -- Secret Super Weapons That Drive Disarmament Negotiations - Lt. Col. Thomas Bearden

1988 lecture about Russian Directed Energy weapons, given at the World Trade Center of all places.

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gme0sJLh5yI





Secret Space Program Disclosure and the Vril Society - ROBERT SEPEHR

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SuNJrZuhqb0





Lost Secrets and the Fate of Maria Orsic: Vril Society

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kY2UV8Xenwk





Dark Journalist X-163: The Valerie UFO File: Tesla Remote Viewing and NASA!

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FfM_dShCyfk&list=PLNfJkzByQRuxBqZq9f1XQAXy8n5SAjeT9&index=25





Dark Journalist & Dr. Joseph Farrell: The Nazi Bell UFO And Roswell!

.

https://www.nasa.gov/directorates/somd/space-communications-navigation-program/lunanet-interoperability-specification/





https://www.nasa.gov/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/lunanet-interoperability-specification-v5-baseline.pdf?emrc=606f95





https://www.nasa.gov/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/lunanet-signal-in-space-recommended-standard-augmented-forward-signal-vol-a.pdf?emrc=0f6993





.

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/tr/pdf/ADA604249.pdf





.

https://www.vox.com/2015/4/10/8381983/project-sanguine





https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Project_Sanguine





https://nara.getarchive.net/media/a-long-range-aerial-view-of-the-navy-extremely-low-frequency-elf-test-facility-888680





.

wban

https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/neurorobotics/articles/10.3389/fnbot.2021.656943/full





A Human-Machine Interface (HMI) is the means by which humans interact with and control machines or systems. It allows users to input commands, receive feedback, and monitor system status, making technology more user-friendly. HMIs can range from simple buttons and indicator lights to complex industrial PCs with graphical displays.

Electronic warfare (EW) traces its roots to the early 20th century, coinciding with the advent of radio communication. The first documented application of EW was during the Second Boer War (1899-1902) and the Russo-Japanese War (1904-1905). The development of radar in the 1930s significantly impacted EW, and World War II saw rapid acceleration and deployment of EW technologies

wisconsin elf navy testing eugene wave

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s53N2RPZ0ZA&list=PLNfJkzByQRuxBqZq9f1XQAXy8n5SAjeT9&index=28





Dark Journalist & Dr. Joseph Farrell: Ukraine Strange - UFOs and Deep State Actors

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Over-the-horizon_radar





.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g_BqGEp2eiU&list=PLNfJkzByQRuxBqZq9f1XQAXy8n5SAjeT9&index=18





DARK JOURNALIST & DR. JOSEPH FARRELL: FAKE ALIEN INVASION THREAT! THE VON BRAUN UFO CARD 2020

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CvXFwfjAjS4





Joseph P. Farrell | News and Views from the Nefarium | Apr. 3, 2025

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t7lJ17zy420





Joseph P. Farrell | News and Views from the Nefarium | Apr. 10, 2025

.

https://www.vyvo.org/dapp





https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-018-38303-x/figures/1





https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Blockchain-enabled-WBAN-architecture_fig2_342545417





https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/AN/FLR-9





https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Over-the-horizon_radar





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tAvzsjcBtx8





Water, Consciousness & Intent: Dr. Masaru Emoto

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WWkGw-0sFhM





Rice Experiment - Dr Masaru Emoto

.

https://bibledecode.substack.com/p/ai-assimilations-integrated-circuit





https://advanced.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/aelm.202200877