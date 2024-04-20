Elon Musk reposted this: Bill Maher Issues Wake-Up Call to All Democrats

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bill Maher Issues Wake-Up Call to All Democrats Who Think the NPR Story Is Not a Big Deal
"NPR is to them [Republicans] what this country would be if it was a permanent democratic governorship."
"Of the 87 people working in editorial positions there, 87 are Democrats. Even if you're a Democrat, you can't think this is good."
>>I'm no fan of Bill Maher. Wonder why he said just a few months ago that Trump would come after him and imprison him, if he gets back in office? Hmmm. Remember when Bill Maher's production company was called "Kid Love Productions?"
@VigilantFox clip