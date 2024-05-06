BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Bought and Paid For - Even Obama acknowledged in his memories that the Zionists Control US Politicians and Congress - Letter today to ICC is more PROOF
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
85 views • 12 months ago

Image used is PROOF from today. Copy of the letter sent to ICC today. US threatened the ICC if they go against Israel. Republican senators in a letter to the chief prosecutor at the International Court of Justice in The Hague: "If you hurt Israel, we will hurt you".  

Did they Commit a Federal Felony: 18 U.S.C. 1503 - Threatening Judge? 

"Target Israel and we will target you. If you move forward with the measures indicated in the report, we will move to end all American support for the ICC, sanction your employees and associates, and bar you and your families from the United States. You have been warned."

A close up of the letter is here:  https://zeteo.com/p/exclusive-you-have-been-warned-republican

 Video description:   

Even Obama acknowledged in his memories that the Zionists control the US Congress and its politicians. It's the only explanation for the unbreakable support of the US establishment for Israel despite the numerous war crimes committed through the decades.

iranisraelpalestinesyriagazalebanonyemenwest bank
