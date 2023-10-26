Covid-19 Vaccines are TOXIC BY DESIGN. They purposefully chose the more dangerous course of action.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
"In every step in the process [Covid-19 vaccines] where they had a choice to select a less dangerous or a more dangerous course of action, they chose the MORE DANGEROUS one." ~ Dr. Michael Yeadon
FULL SHOW 10/24/2023 Health Ranger Report with Mike Adams ft. Dr. Elizabeth Lee Vliet
https://www.brighteon.com/54c4a51e-df47-4d8c-bbcc-35996982115b
www.TruthForHealth.org | Treatment Guides | Vaccine Injury Resources