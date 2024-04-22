BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How Women Can Master Money by Paying Off Debt, Budgeting, and Investing Well - Miriam Neff
21 views • 04/22/2024

Most women in America are single, and most of them do not feel confident dealing with their finances. Miriam Neff recognized this issue and for years has been assisting the nation’s largest demographic learn how to tackle financial education from a Christian perspective. Miriam is an author and counselor who co-authored an incredible book with her daughter Valerie, Wise Women Managing Money: Expert Advice on Debt, Wealth, Budgeting & More. In this excellent read, women learn how to tackle all aspects of their finances, from budgeting to paying off debt. Miriam’s journey to becoming a financial advisor came after her husband passed away and she was forced to deal with her finances head-on and alone. “I learned how to invest, and I’ve learned to invest well,” she shares.



TAKEAWAYS


Don’t get married to a potential spouse if you aren’t on the same page about finances


Do not hide anything financially related from your spouse - it will be revealed eventually and will cause significant damage


Discretionary spending is typically a very small portion of a budget


Start your financial mindset by realizing that your money belongs to God - we are simply stewards of what he has given us



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Give a Derm (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3UO56lS

Wise Women Managing Money book: https://amzn.to/449AONd


🔗 CONNECT WITH WISE WOMEN MANAGING MONEY

Website: https://www.wisewomenmanagingmoney.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WidowConnection

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wise_women_managing_money

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@wise_women_managing_money


🔗 CONNECT WITH WIDOW CONNECTION

Website: https://widowconnection.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WidowConnection

Podcast: https://widowconnection.com/podcast/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

Redemption Shield (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3WzgEIQ

RogersHood Apothecary (get 10% off with code TINA):

https://www.rogershood.com/?coupon=tina

Ascent Nutrition: https://goascentnutrition.com/tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

moneygoldsilverdebtfinancesinvestmentinvestingcounselorbudgetingtina griffincounter culture mom showmiriam neff
