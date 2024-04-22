How Women Can Master Money by Paying Off Debt, Budgeting, and Investing Well - Miriam Neff

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Most women in America are single, and most of them do not feel confident dealing with their finances. Miriam Neff recognized this issue and for years has been assisting the nation’s largest demographic learn how to tackle financial education from a Christian perspective. Miriam is an author and counselor who co-authored an incredible book with her daughter Valerie, Wise Women Managing Money: Expert Advice on Debt, Wealth, Budgeting & More. In this excellent read, women learn how to tackle all aspects of their finances, from budgeting to paying off debt. Miriam’s journey to becoming a financial advisor came after her husband passed away and she was forced to deal with her finances head-on and alone. “I learned how to invest, and I’ve learned to invest well,” she shares.
TAKEAWAYS
Don’t get married to a potential spouse if you aren’t on the same page about finances
Do not hide anything financially related from your spouse - it will be revealed eventually and will cause significant damage
Discretionary spending is typically a very small portion of a budget
Start your financial mindset by realizing that your money belongs to God - we are simply stewards of what he has given us
