Truth Seekers Mini Report: UPDATE on CBDC & FedNow

Angeline Marie discusses: UPDATE on CBDC & FedNow; When are they moving us from CASH to a digital currency?
Sources:
CBCD Tracker: https://cbdctracker.org/
FedNow: https://www.federalreserve.gov/paymentsystems/fednow_about.htm
CBDC & FedNow: https://www.federalreserve.gov/faqs/is-fednow-replacing-cash-is-it-a-central-
bank-digital-currency.htm