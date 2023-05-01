BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Seducing Spirits & Doctrines of Devils
Fire & Grace Church
Fire & Grace Church
65 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
32 views • 05/01/2023

August 13th, 2017
Pastor Dean Odle preaches on the flood of false doctrines and demonic deceptions coming from every direction. Some are intentional deceivers and others are just deceived themselves as they teach things that are NOT in the Bible. Cain was NOT the offspring of Satan and Eve having sexual relations. Human beings are NOT fallen angels sent to work out our rebellion on earth. You are not committing the unpardonable sin by calling a false prophet...a false prophet or for calling false teaching... false. God promised to preserve His Word for all generations. Sound doctrine sticks to the canon of Scripture and does not accept gnostic gospels or 13th-century books of legends to establish Christian doctrine.

Keywords
deceptiontruthscripturegnosticismfalse doctrinedean odle
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy