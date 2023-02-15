This Method Can Help You Break Free From Dread and Fear

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
If you struggle with managing your emotions, this for you:
In this video, psychotherapist, marriage counselor, author, and two-time TEDx speaker, Mel Schwartz, talks about a great methodology he came up with for managing negative emotions.
Mel shares that a good way to turn yourself into the master of your emotions, you must work on recognizing the negative thought as just a thought.
Then, he adds, that in order to remove its power over you, you must question its validity and whether it serves you. ❗
This can be GREAT tactic in disassembling and managing your negative feelings. 💯
To learn more, visit https://melschwartz.com/.
Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: http://apple.co/30PvU9C