People on the Street don’t believe the Lone Gunman Scenario - George Galloway Interview with Garland Nixon - July 14, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I'm sharing this video from George Galloway on Rumble.
Was the intelligence community involved in the attempted assassination of Donald Trump? Or was it a deranged solo actor? Garland Nixon considers the evidence
https://rumble.com/v56yh8s-interview-people-on-the-street-dont-believe-the-lone-gunman-scenario.html