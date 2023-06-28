Major dollar crisis brewing in Asia threatening world's monetary system and economy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
China's yuan currency has been incredibly weak to the point authorities in Beijing have been unable to successfully intervene against the dollar. It spells worldwide trouble given falling CNY is a dependable global recession and crisis signal. The worse it becomes for the Chinese, the more deflation we should expect elsewhere.