Revolutionizing User Experiences The Impact of AI on Mobile Apps and Shopping

In this AI-powered era, cannabis marketing is experiencing a transformative revolution. AI-generated content is becoming the future of engagement, allowing brands to create personalized and captivating campaigns. This integration of AI and marketing is reshaping the cannabis landscape, propelling businesses to reach new highs in success and connecting with a broader audience. AI-driven marketing strategies are enabling data-driven decision-making, optimizing SEO efforts, and automating various aspects of advertising, content creation, and social media campaigns. With AI's efficiencies like predictive analytics- cannabis marketers can stay ahead of the competition, understanding customer preferences, and driving better targeting. Summary 00:00 - Intro 02:28 - Simone's experience w/ AI 05:09 - Challenges of AI 06:04 - AI marketing examples 07:20 - AI Hallucinations 07:50 - Prompt Writing 09:28 - 4 Co-Founders @Springbig 11:36 - Sam's experience w/ AI 13:25 - Automated marketing examples 17:17 - AI versus reality 18:11 - Prompt engineering 19:10 - AI as an innovative catalyst 20:11 - AI & social media 23:30 - Networking with AI online 26:08 - AI's Idiocracy moment 29:40 - AI & data 32:28 - The future of AI 35:46 - Crystal Ball Prediction 38:04 - Outro Guests: Sam Harris: Co-Founder of springbig Sam Harris is one of the four Co-Founders of springbig, a leading customer loyalty and marketing automation solution. Sam has created over 90% of springbig's current features including their automations tool, reporting tools, and campaigns, contributed to building their products which have helped grow springbig to a near 50 million user reach and created products that no other marketing communications or marketing loyalty platform has in this industry. https://lnkd.in/g2AqaZPH Simone Cimiluca-Radzins: Simone Cimiluca-Radzins is a CPA and cannabis tax expert with over 15 years of experience in the financial services industry. She is the founder and CEO of Be With Simone, a consulting firm that provides tax and compliance services to the cannabis industry. Simone is a valuable asset to the cannabis industry. She is a knowledgeable and experienced tax expert who is committed to providing her clients with the highest quality services. Simone is also a passionate advocate for the cannabis industry, and she is always looking for ways to help businesses in the industry succeed. https://lnkd.in/gitJE8gi Host: Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your favorite business podcast. https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/ Episode 1,164 The #TalkingHedge... Your Favorite Business Podcast.


