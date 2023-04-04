Meat Contaminated With NANOTECH: mRNA Tech Found In Grocery Store Meat POISONING Nation

Alarming nanotech worms keep showing up in store bought meat.

Dr. Ana Mihalcea is here to reveal her hypothesis after observing nanotechnology in meat.

A sick patient tested positive for the same frequency of a deceased person with a blood clot.

This happened after the sick individual had eaten some meat.

The meat also showed an identical frequency when tested.

In response, Dr. Mihalcea bought some meat from a store and performed a blood analysis.

Our food supply is under attack and is being poisoned.

Despite what the critics say, nanotechnology and synthetic biology are real.

These technologies are being used to change human physiology.

