RT News - July 29 2025 2PM GMT

July 29, 2025

Russia has uncovered details from secret talks between Zelensky's top officials and the US and UK to replace him with former commander-in-chief Zaluzhny. Brussels swallows the hard pill of Trump's trade deal with the US. The EU promises Washington it'll spend over a trillion dollars in America - all while getting slapped with tariffs. The Philippines drops its impeachment case against Vice President Sara Duterte after the Supreme Court denounced the charges as unconstitutional.





