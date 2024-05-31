BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The 5 Heavy Metals and 2 Industrial Solvents In APEEL
Robyn Openshaw Truth Channel
Robyn Openshaw Truth Channel
11 months ago

Apeel’s founder claims his spray you cannot wash off, on produce, is just "food protecting food.”


He said it is just like the lemon peel protects the lemon, only it’s for food like strawberries. Which makes no sense because the first foods Apeel Sciences started spraying were limes and apples, which already have a peel.


But if it’s “just food protecting food,” why is THIS in James Rogers’ filing with the FDA? These are the five heavy metals and two industrial solvents used in making the product.


Toxic Apeel sprayed on your produce! This handy wallet card helps you avoid it: https://greensmoothiegirl.com/apeel/social/


Statements in this video have not been approved by the FDA and they are not meant to treat, diagnose, prevent or cure any disease.

