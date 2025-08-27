Talk to God

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The primary way to get to know God is to read His Word, the Holy Bible. That, though, is not the only necessity. You must also engage with Him—talk to Him. Talking to Him does not mean you spout off some list of demands, and expect Him to give them as though He were some sort of divine slave at your beck and call (He is God; you ARE NOT). It means you engage in spiritual conversation with Him—as though He is your most trusted friend. Talk to Him.
