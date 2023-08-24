Christianity 102

July 23, 2023

Pastor Dean continues his teachings on the basics of Christianity by digging into what it means to receive the Holy Spirit and cast out devils. All Christians should be fervently chasing after the gifts of the Spirit and standing up against the wiles of the devil and his demons. Don't overcomplicate your faith; read God's Word and do as Jesus did!

"And when he had said this, he breathed on them, and saith unto them, Receive ye the Holy Ghost" John 20:22