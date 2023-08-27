BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

History and origins of the psychopathic elite class: How pedophilia undergirds the global control structure
unbroken.global
unbroken.global
19 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
38 views • 08/27/2023

Join Max as she interviews West Point graduate, former mental health counselor, researcher and author Joachim Hagopian in a discussion about the spiritual war we are facing and the role of bravery in exposing the attempted genocide of humanity. Joachim describes the history of invasion of our planet by the Annunaki and the global control structure that is responsible for the enslavement and harvesting of the human race and the use of children in blackmail operations. Despite the depth and breadth of deception and evil perpetrated upon us Max and Joachim agree we are winning this war and discuss solutions for moving forward and entering a new age for humanity.

Keywords
annunakimaxjoachim hagopianglobal agendaunbrokenlowenhistory and origins of the psychopathic elite classhow pedophilia undergirds the global control structureglobal structure
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy