History and origins of the psychopathic elite class: How pedophilia undergirds the global control structure

Join Max as she interviews West Point graduate, former mental health counselor, researcher and author Joachim Hagopian in a discussion about the spiritual war we are facing and the role of bravery in exposing the attempted genocide of humanity. Joachim describes the history of invasion of our planet by the Annunaki and the global control structure that is responsible for the enslavement and harvesting of the human race and the use of children in blackmail operations. Despite the depth and breadth of deception and evil perpetrated upon us Max and Joachim agree we are winning this war and discuss solutions for moving forward and entering a new age for humanity.