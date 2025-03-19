BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Yemen⚡️American warplanes bombed a building, said to be a wedding hall under construction & livestock farm hit?
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
6 months ago

Found the following video, with no translation. The following is what the description said with this video. (Doesn't look like a wedding hall, but maybe so in Yemen? Cynthia)

⚡️🇾🇪 American warplanes bombed a wedding hall under construction in Al-Thawra governorate during an attack on Sanaa province.

As a result of the attack, nine civilians, including seven women and two children, were injured.

American fighters also bombed a livestock farm in Al-Hazm governorate in Al-Jawf province. The attack killed a large number of livestock belonging to the people of the area.

Adding more that also pertains to Yemen in an Israel way: 

Return of the damned:  Ben-Gvir returns to Israeli cabinet after Gaza war resumes.

The Israeli Knesset has approved the reappointment of the hard-line politician as national security minister.

Itamar Ben-Gvir previously quit the coalition over a ceasefire deal with Hamas.

