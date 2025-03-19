Yemen⚡️American warplanes bombed a building, said to be a wedding hall under construction & livestock farm hit?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Found the following video, with no translation. The following is what the description said with this video. (Doesn't look like a wedding hall, but maybe so in Yemen? Cynthia)
⚡️🇾🇪 American warplanes bombed a wedding hall under construction in Al-Thawra governorate during an attack on Sanaa province.
As a result of the attack, nine civilians, including seven women and two children, were injured.
American fighters also bombed a livestock farm in Al-Hazm governorate in Al-Jawf province. The attack killed a large number of livestock belonging to the people of the area.
Adding more that also pertains to Yemen in an Israel way:
Return of the damned: Ben-Gvir returns to Israeli cabinet after Gaza war resumes.
The Israeli Knesset has approved the reappointment of the hard-line politician as national security minister.
Itamar Ben-Gvir previously quit the coalition over a ceasefire deal with Hamas.