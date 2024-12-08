Perfect Storm Nearby 08/12/2024

The Perfect Storm is a combination of events which are not individually dangerous but occurring together produce a disastrous outcome. A Perfect Storm might just be hitting the U.S. sooner than we think. Today Pastor Stan talks about Israel and Hamas, War with China and Russia, Food and Water Shortages and the Death of the Dollar.

00:00 The Perfect Storm

00:57 UN-Backed Gaza Truce Plan

03:17 Russia Strike with West-Supplied Weapons

09:27 Nuclear Escalation

11:29 China’s Nuclear Statement to U.S.

14:36 No Farmers No Food

18:26 Joseph’s Kitchen

19:14 Death of Dollar





