VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY VISITS CANADA AND ASKS MARINA ABRAMOVIC TO BE AMBASSADOR FOR UKRAINE!!!
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
Follow
109 views • 09/24/2023

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently visited Canada and he along with his host Justin Trudeau were greeted at the Royal York Hotel in Toronto to angry Canadians booing and shouting in displeasure of this alliance.


Trudeau vowed to pledge $650M MORE in funding to support Ukraine’s war effort on top of the already $9.5B that has already been contributed.


Meanwhile Zelenskyy recently invited the infamous satanist “artist” Marina Abramovic to be an ambassador for Ukraine so that she can “help the children affected by rebuilding schools and such.”


In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth covers the ongoing Ukraine/Russia war that Canada has no business being involved in while also showing who the true aggressors really are and have been all along…Hint, it starts with NA and ends with TO.


Sources:


https://twitter.com/chrisdacey/status/1705390117375074786


https://twitter.com/canmericanized/status/1705668035757936668


https://globalnews.ca/news/9978576/ukraine-zelenskyy-canada-visit/


https://twitter.com/cafreeland/status/1705417008051843347/photo/1


https://www.telegraph.co.uk/world-news/2023/09/22/zelensky-asks-marina-abramovic-ambassador-ukraine/


https://www.reddit.com/gallery/16qdwzy


https://twitter.com/BisargaOnline/status/1705666216659177652/video/1


Russia-Ukraine To SIGN PEACE DEAL? Ukraine LEGALIZES BITCOIN & Who Is Volodymyr Zelenskyy REALLY???

https://pressfortruth.ca/russia-ukraine-to-sign-peace-deal-ukraine-legalizes-bitcoin-who-is-volodymyr-zelenskyy-really/


The Truth About Russian Aggression In Ukraine

https://pressfortruth.ca/the-truth-about-russian-aggression-in-ukraine/


