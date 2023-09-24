VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY VISITS CANADA AND ASKS MARINA ABRAMOVIC TO BE AMBASSADOR FOR UKRAINE!!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently visited Canada and he along with his host Justin Trudeau were greeted at the Royal York Hotel in Toronto to angry Canadians booing and shouting in displeasure of this alliance.
Trudeau vowed to pledge $650M MORE in funding to support Ukraine’s war effort on top of the already $9.5B that has already been contributed.
Meanwhile Zelenskyy recently invited the infamous satanist “artist” Marina Abramovic to be an ambassador for Ukraine so that she can “help the children affected by rebuilding schools and such.”
In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth covers the ongoing Ukraine/Russia war that Canada has no business being involved in while also showing who the true aggressors really are and have been all along…Hint, it starts with NA and ends with TO.
