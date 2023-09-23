Ai All Seeing Eye - Beast System that is Omnipresent like God





Ai to monitor hate speech on video games. When will this be texts, phone calls and emails. AI will be used by the IRS. How does this fit Fed now. Ai will measure 17 SDG and smart clothes. What about ai measuring your mind. Russell Brand accusations sets the precedence of social credit scores by big tech. Will justice happen in the courts if convicted of rape? Are we watching an occult humiliation ritual? The end goal is to bring in an AI monitoring system of your behavior on and off the web. Here is the propaganda of AI measuring everything and enslaving you. AI has the potential to revolutionize the way we measure and monitor various aspects of our lives, including smart appliances, medical devices, pre-crime, hate speech, carbon trackers, CBDC, and sustainable development goals (SDGs). According to a recent opinion paper published in AI and Ethics, Sustainable AI is a movement that aims to foster change in the entire lifecycle of AI products towards greater ecological integrity and social justice 1. The paper proposes a definition of Sustainable AI as a movement that addresses the sustainability of developing and using AI systems. It suggests that Sustainable AI is not about how to sustain the development of AI per se but how to develop AI that is compatible with sustaining environmental resources for current and future generations; economic models for societies; and societal values that are fundamental to a given society. The phrase Sustainable AI is understood as having two branches: AI for sustainability and sustainability of AI 1.

In terms of measuring smart appliances, AI can be used to monitor energy consumption patterns and optimize energy usage. For instance, smart thermostats can learn from user behavior and adjust temperature settings accordingly, leading to significant energy savings 2. Similarly, carbon trackers can use machine learning algorithms to predict carbon emissions from various sources such as transportation, agriculture, and industry. This information can be used to develop effective policies for reducing carbon emissions 3.

Central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) are another area where AI can play a significant role. CBDCs are digital versions of fiat currencies issued by central banks. They have the potential to improve financial inclusion, reduce transaction costs, and enhance payment efficiency . However, they also pose significant challenges such as privacy concerns, cybersecurity risks, and regulatory issues. AI can help address these challenges by providing robust security measures, detecting fraudulent activities, and ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements .





Finally, sustainable development goals (SDGs) are a set of 17 global goals adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 2015. They aim to end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure prosperity for all. AI can help measure progress towards these goals by analyzing large datasets and identifying patterns and trends. For instance, machine learning algorithms can be used to predict food shortages in developing countries or identify areas where renewable energy sources can be deployed effectively 2 .

Artificial intelligence (AI) systems have been developed to detect and moderate hate speech and fake news. However, these systems still face challenges in accurately distinguishing toxic and innocuous sentences1. Researchers have conducted studies to evaluate the performance of AI systems in detecting hate speech. They found that even the best AI systems struggled in different ways to identify hate speech1. Scientists are working on improving these systems by developing new tests that target different aspects of hate speech1. By diagnosing the weaknesses of each system, researchers aim to overcome these limitations and enhance their performance1.



