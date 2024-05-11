NEVER Say "I'm bored" as a Christian!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
If you are a Christian and you still are getting bored, then there's a chance you may not be a genuine Christian. Watch the video to the end to find out what a TRUE Christian is, and, something amazing that happened to me recently!
👇Subscribe to my channel for a deeper understanding of the Scriptures and their true meaning. And always remember, there's only ONE way to heaven!
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCesDNFZiPbzbJu3A0KOapuw?sub_confirmation=1
🖼️ Image Assets on Freepik
Music by Bensound.com/royalty-free-music
License code: EKD2EBWDVNZOTPJN
Music: bensound.com
License code: M02TLKGUKVWAKBVK
Music: Bensound.com/royalty-free-music
License code: JHQPNWCQTI5RBCBE
Morning Coffee by Sakura Girl | https://soundcloud.com/sakuragirl_official
Music promoted by https://www.chosic.com/free-music/all/
Creative Commons CC BY 3.0
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
#jesus #bible #righteousnessbyfaith