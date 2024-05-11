BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

NEVER Say "I'm bored" as a Christian!
Tursla
Tursla
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
14 views • 12 months ago

If you are a Christian and you still are getting bored, then there's a chance you may not be a genuine Christian. Watch the video to the end to find out what a TRUE Christian is, and, something amazing that happened to me recently!


👇Subscribe to my channel for a deeper understanding of the Scriptures and their true meaning. And always remember, there's only ONE way to heaven!

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCesDNFZiPbzbJu3A0KOapuw?sub_confirmation=1

🖼️ Image Assets on Freepik


Music by Bensound.com/royalty-free-music

License code: EKD2EBWDVNZOTPJN


Music: bensound.com

License code: M02TLKGUKVWAKBVK


Music: Bensound.com/royalty-free-music

License code: JHQPNWCQTI5RBCBE


Morning Coffee by Sakura Girl | https://soundcloud.com/sakuragirl_official

Music promoted by https://www.chosic.com/free-music/all/

Creative Commons CC BY 3.0

https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/


#jesus #bible #righteousnessbyfaith

Keywords
biblegodjesussinchristianfaithsdarighteousnesssinsboredrelationship with godwhat is a christianfruits of the spiritrighteousness by faithsalvation by faithfalse christian95 thesesturslarighteousness by faith sdarighteousness messagerighteousness of faithrighteousness in the bibleovercome sinim boredchristian boredom
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy