3 Wars to Enslave World - Albert Pike Plan

From 1870 until 2030, the Albert Pike Freemason plan has been executing under elite authority. The problem is that things are getting stranger. Even their AI simulations predict a much different ending. They will go for it anyways. WW3 has been brewing since 1945 but will go hot soon. This time there may be another Civil War as well.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.