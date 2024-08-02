MIKE FROM AROUND THE WORLD - "Iran Vows Revenge"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THANKS TO PAUL BEGLEY
----------Pray for what is happening in the Church. Schism and World Madness III
Before long, religion will no longer be able to be practiced because they will want you to believe God does not exist. Already changes are being orchestrated to public worship of the Mass. Do not allow fear to seize you. Be strong. Unite for Truth
http://www.jesusmariasite.org/5432-pray-little-ones-for-what-is-happening-in-the-church-pray-for-your-world/