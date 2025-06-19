BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Conflict is Coming: God's Law, Sharia Law, and Counterfeit Christianity
Brachaim's
Brachaim's
152 followers
48 views • 2 months ago

Recorded June 18, 2025 Excerpt from Iran, Saudi Arabia & the Daniel 8 War Three laws. One coming conflict. In this short excerpt, taken from our full teaching titled Iran, Saudi Arabia & the Daniel 8 War: Bible Prophecy Unfolding, Tom Stapleton exposes the brewing prophetic clash between God’s law, Sharia law, and counterfeit Christianity. 📖 God’s law, given at Mount Sinai, is affirmed to last until the end in Malachi 4:4–5. ⚔️ Islam aims to spread Sharia law globally. 🙈 Counterfeit Christianity claims the name of Christ while promoting man-made traditions—like Sunday over the Sabbath, and Christmas and Easter over God's holy days. The Bible warned us this conflict was coming. Are you ready to take your stand?

Keywords
lawshariachrisianity
