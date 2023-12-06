The War Crimes of the Far Right Israeli Regime are Also the War Crimes of the US, the EU and the UK - Irish MEP Mick Wallace

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Irish politician and Member of the European Parliament: The war crimes of the far right Israeli regime are also the war crimes of the US, the EU and the UK.
Adding:
Hamas says killed 10 Israeli soldiers in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza
The military wing of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas says its fighters have killed ten Israeli soldiers in the southern Gaza Strip, as the occupying regime continues its brutal assault on the besieged territory.