John Podesta Allegedly In DISTRUBING Body Paint Photo Reuters Fact Checks Tweet & Accidentally CONFIRMS ADRENOCHROME Is REAL!

Stew Peters Show





March 8, 2023





The satanic elite continue their rituals and want to enslave humanity.

Edward Szall is back with Stew to talk about John Podesta’s creepy body paint photo and Reuters confirming adrenochrome is real.

Stew Peters tweeted a photo purported to be John Podesta covered in body paint.

The Reuters news agency fact checked Stew’s tweet and in doing so confirmed adrenochrome is real.

Reuters’ reaction is conspicuous and adds more credibility to the weird body paint photo because the mainstream media always lies.

John Podesta has been caught red handed involved in sex trafficking in the past.

Podesta was picked to investigate ACRON after James O’Keefe exposed it for trafficking.

Podesta white washed the investigation and claimed ACORN did nothing wrong.

David Brock of Media Matters backed this claim by providing favorable coverage and covering up the ACORN bombshell story.

John Podesta provided the initial funding to launch Media Matters.

Right before the late Andrew Breitnart’s death he tweeted that John Podesta is a pedophile!

