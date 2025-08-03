3rd Temple WW3 Prophecies Av 9, 2025!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russia is fighting Ukraine, but also Trump for world dominance. Frankly, many wars are brewing across the world. There will be small wars and rumors of wars until the end, but WW3 won't occur until the last few weeks of the final seven years. I'll show you a few prophecies that state the timing of WW3. Russia sees no benefits in working toward peace. China sees no reasons to wage peace. Demons see no reasons to wage peace. While the world turns, Israel is being emboldened by increased faith in God and Trump's (God's) protection. Av 9 is reminding Israel of their God and the return of the Holy to Jerusalem. Let's examine what's occurring in the world.