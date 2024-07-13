The West is hastily looking for new air defense systems to send to Ukraine, while the Russian military continues devastating strikes throughout the country.

The White House announced the allocation of another military aid package in the amount of $225 million. This is officially the 61st tranche sent to Kiev by the Americans since August 2021. Kiev has referred to it as being “very powerful” and timely.

The new package included another Patriot system and ammunition for other US-made weapon systems in service with the Ukrainian military, as well as artillery shells and various weapons.

Every expensive Patriot supplied from NATO is very precious to the Ukrainian military, despite the fact that these air defense systems did not become a game changer and are quickly destroyed by Russian missiles.

The reinforcement of the Ukrainian air defenses is a headache for NATO warmongers, who are willing to supply their aircraft to the war-torn country. So far, all that the numerous NATO air defense systems that have been provided, have proven is their low efficiency.

Another wave of Russian strikes reached Ukrainian rear regions on the night of July 12.

The Ukrainian military officially declared that all of the 5 Kh-101 and 11 out of 19 of the UAVs launched by Russian forces were allegedly destroyed. The numbers provided by Ukrainian military officials are, however, hard to believe considering their track record of lying in the past.

Russian drone strikes were reported at the notorious Starokonstantinov airfield in the Khmelnitsk region. Ukrainian forces are trying to protect the strategically important military airfield with a large deployment of air defense forces and concrete infrastructure in order to deploy Western aircraft there, but the constant Russian strikes nullify all the efforts.

More Russian drone strikes were reported at the Vinnytsia and Chernihiv airfields. Air raid sirens sounded throughout the country and continued during the day.

Amid Kiev’s lies about the fake victories and alleged Russian crimes against civilians, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation launch precision strikes on military facilities located in territories controlled by the Kiev regime on a daily basis. Russian strikes also target Ukraine’s energy and logistics infrastructure used for military purposes, as well as on industrial enterprises involved in the production of weapons, military equipment and ammunition for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On the other hand, the Ukrainian air defense forces armed with NATO systems often cause great damage to the country’s civilian infrastructure. Missiles launched by Ukrainians destroy residential buildings, shops, hospitals, etc. The recent bloody provocation at a children’s hospital in Kiev was a clear example. The political consequences and media hype caused by the strike raise doubts that the Norwegian NASAMS missile accidentally failed, rather it could have intentionally targeted the area right near the children’s hospital to bring Kiev more Western support.

