REALITY IS COMING 😷💉☠⚰ FOR THE VAXTARDED
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
1249 views • 03/30/2024

Cannot fully source this; came from a 'hidden' channel on Telegram


guy seeks medical help after he became magnetic after his Covid-19 vaccine


Thumbnail: https://www.mcgill.ca/oss/article/covid-19/can-vaccines-make-our-body-magnetic


Remember that WiFi chip that was assembled inside of you?


The absolute HELL that is coming for you proponents of this White genocide [and others, obviously...but part of the main agenda was to pull a multi pronged attack using every possible attack vector and|or point of weakness]


We've gone through 4 of the 5 stages...you'll never see ACCEPTANCE, as those freaks are utterly broken


COVID19 is YOUR ASSIGNED MACHINE ACCESS CODE 🤔🤭🤫🤯


https://gm-no.blogspot.com/2020/05/covid19-is-your-assigned-machine-access.html


I started a Substack; my publishing access was revoked


VfB wasn't wrong 🥸

Keywords
white genocidecovidmulti pronged attackdeath jabmagnetized bodieswifi chipremote control mechanism
