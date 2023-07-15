NIGHT SHADOWS 07142023 -- Treason is “IN.” Biden does a Call-up of Military Reserves. Where is the Red Line?

The traitor Biden has issued a call-up of our reserve military forces to send into the Russian meat grinder. Having poured billions of dollars into Ukraine while Americans lose their homes and can't afford to feed themselves, the Obama/Biden team has depleted our weapons and now is working to slowly destroy our reserve forces. Is there any red line for the American people or are they so apathetic they don't care about anything anymore, even the future of their own children? It reminds me of the Roffman Torah Code that Americans suffer from a "Stupidity Virus" that Barry found - indeed, something has gone terribly wrong with the American people as judgment upon judgment is poured out by God...

