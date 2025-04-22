© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Communist China’s totalitarian ambitions are a clear and present danger, aiming to reshape the world under its iron fist. The Chinese Communist Party isn’t just a rival; it’s a regime hell-bent on global dominance, crushing freedom with surveillance, censorship, and oppression. And we’re fueling our own demise every time we buy their cheap goods. Our addiction to low-cost Chinese products—phones, clothes, electronics—is bankrolling a system that seeks to bury us...
Segment 1: Narrowing Federal District Court Jurisdiction To Curb Lawfare
Segment 2: America’s Third Watch Segment
ORIGINAL CONTENT:
https://www.undergroundusa.com/i/161762304/selling-out-freedom-to-china-for-cheap-crap
25% Off Annual Subscription for podcast listeners: